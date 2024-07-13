Tom Brophy Purchases 3 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,992 ($51.13) per share, for a total transaction of £119.76 ($153.40).

Get Croda International alerts:

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 4 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,266 ($54.64) per share, for a total transaction of £170.64 ($218.57).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.28), for a total value of £100,100 ($128,218.27).

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 4,074 ($52.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,362.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,633.20. The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,339.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,849 ($49.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,032 ($77.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.89) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDA

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.