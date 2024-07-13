Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $385.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Trane Technologies traded as high as $346.80 and last traded at $346.43, with a volume of 152041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.82.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.21.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

