Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,516.0 days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $11.38 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.
Transcontinental Company Profile
