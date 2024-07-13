Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,516.0 days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $11.38 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

