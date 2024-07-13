TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,242.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,203.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,833 shares of company stock valued at $119,087,583 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.