Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.89.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $211.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

