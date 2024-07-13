Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 91,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,700,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225 in the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Travelzoo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

