Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $473.00 to $515.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as high as $521.03 and last traded at $515.44, with a volume of 31504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.27.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

