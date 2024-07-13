UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W cut shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $43.79 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.