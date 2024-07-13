UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.84

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 26320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after buying an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $20,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

