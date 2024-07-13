United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,247,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,913,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.