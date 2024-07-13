Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Universal by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Universal by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Universal by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Trading Up 0.8 %

Universal stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.