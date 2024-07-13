Valerie Morisset Sells 5,931 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $39,500.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 444,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,588.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -0.33. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

