Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

VLOWY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.57. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

