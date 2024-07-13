VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $162.97 and a 52 week high of $213.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

