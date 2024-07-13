Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $247.15

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $247.15 and last traded at $246.96, with a volume of 967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.44.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
