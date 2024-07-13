Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vantage Towers Stock Performance
Shares of VTWRF opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $40.11.
Vantage Towers Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vantage Towers
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.