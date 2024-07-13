Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of VTWRF opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Featured Stories

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

