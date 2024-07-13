Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.85

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 153998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.