Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Verallia Société Anonyme stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

Featured Stories

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

