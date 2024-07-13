Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of Verallia Société Anonyme stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
