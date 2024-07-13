Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 569.8% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Price Performance

VEXTF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Vext Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.