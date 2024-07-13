Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 569.8% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
VEXTF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.
Vext Science Company Profile
