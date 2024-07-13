Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.18% and a negative return on equity of 257.66%.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.