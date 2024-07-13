Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $265.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.90. The company has a market capitalization of $485.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

