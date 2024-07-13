Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $159.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Visteon by 404.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after buying an additional 324,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in Visteon by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

