Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of VONHF stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.79.
About Vontobel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.