Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of VONHF stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.79.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

