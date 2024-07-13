Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

