Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.