Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wacoal stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. Wacoal has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $142.48.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

