Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $495.73

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $495.73 and last traded at $495.73, with a volume of 10655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $485.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

