Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $53.41

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.41, but opened at $55.95. Wayfair shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 305,733 shares.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,694. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

