Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Down 2%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 252,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,310,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

