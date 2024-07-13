Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.47. Westwing Group has a 52 week low of C$6.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.36.

About Westwing Group

Featured Stories

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

