WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WH Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. WH Group has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5887 per share. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

