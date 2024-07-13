Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$100,000.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.74. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

