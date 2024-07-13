Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.54

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 44622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

