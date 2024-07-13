Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.53

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 224595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Wipro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 6,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,771,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

