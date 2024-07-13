WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.16

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 14937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 70,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

