Wormhole (W) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.53 Million

Wormhole (W) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Wormhole has a total market cap of $502.69 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

