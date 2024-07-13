Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Worthington Steel stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Steel

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,769,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,757,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Further Reading

