WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 8,933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WRIT Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of WRIT opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. WRIT Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About WRIT Media Group
