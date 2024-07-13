WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.01

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 10970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

