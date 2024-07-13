XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

