Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,400 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 9,162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.
Xinyi Glass Price Performance
XYIGF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Xinyi Glass
