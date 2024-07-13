Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,400 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 9,162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

XYIGF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Xinyi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.