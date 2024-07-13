Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE XIN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.26.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.