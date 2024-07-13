XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

XP Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. XP Power has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

