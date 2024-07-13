Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $22.94 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.