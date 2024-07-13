YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.