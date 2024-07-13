YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YASKAWA Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $92.51.
About YASKAWA Electric
