Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Yuexiu Property
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.