Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days.

Get Yuexiu Property alerts:

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

About Yuexiu Property

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.