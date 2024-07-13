Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

Zijin Mining Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.4486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.