ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in June

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.9 days.
ZTE Price Performance
Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.46 on Friday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
About ZTE
