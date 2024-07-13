ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in June

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.9 days.

ZTE Price Performance

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.46 on Friday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

