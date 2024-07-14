10,049 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

