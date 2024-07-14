1,297 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.