14,751 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

